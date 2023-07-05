Beyonce, Jay Z, La La, Kim K, Kelly Rowland, Tom Brady And More Hit Up Michael Rubin’s Star-Studded White Party

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and his Camille Fishel hosted an extravagant all-white July 4th bash, on July 3rd, at their home in the Hamptons, where celebrities like Beyonce′, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony, Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kelly Rowland, Meek Mill, OBJ, Lori Harvey, Jack Harlow, Kevin Hart, and every other A-list celeb you can think of were in attendance.

Rubin dubbed it, “A literal movie,” in a tweet with a video recap of the invite-only party.

Earlier in the day, Lori Harvey posted a viral Tik Tok featuring her baddie Barbie crew Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony, Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber to the sounds of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s Barbie World. Unknowingly, that was just a precursor to the night’s festivities.

After celebrating the wedding of his mother Gloria Carter, the previous night, Jay Z, Ty Ty, Beyonce′, Kelly Rowland, Angie Beyince and Mama Tina pulled up to the festivities in expensive whips.

Mama Tina captioned the expensive clip, “On our way to an amazing White party in the Hamptons last night with @kellyrowland she was our driver ! listening to Marvin Gaye ! @angiebeyince and sweet Andrea @dre418.”

According to the official press release,

“Usher and Ne-Yo took the stage for impromptu musical performances during the party. Kevin Hart was pulled on stage by Usher to take shots of Gran Coramino Tequlia with everyone to celebrate his July 6 birthday. Travis Scott, Jack Harlow and Druski all took turns taking over the DJ booth to keep the party going.”

Keep scrolling for photos and videos from the star-studded soiree.

