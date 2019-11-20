All Grown Up: The Evolution Of The Walls Group [PHOTOS]

When The Walls Group first hit the national music scene, they were just teens we saw all over social media sangin’ about Jesus, and sometimes with their mother. Not much has changed now, except, they have a few albums under their belt and are all grown up!

Talent like theirs didn’t just fall out of the sky. They’ve been grooming their gift from God since they were children. Just watch…

As we celebrate their growth and evolution of The Walls Group, below is a look at photos of the sibling singers then and now.

