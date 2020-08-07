7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About David Mann

On this day (August 7) in 1966, David Mann was born. The Dallas-Fort Worth, TX native would go on to marry Tamela Mann, sing with Kirk Franklin‘s “The Family” choir and work with Tyler Perry, also becoming one of our favorite funny guys. Scroll down below for a look at 7 things you should know about the Christian entertainer…
1. David Mann is a Texas native.Source:Getty
2. He’s an award-winning actor.Source:Getty
David Mann has won a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series (Meet The Browns, “Mr. Brown”), plus awards for docu-series “The Manns” and “Mann & Wife.”
3. Before acting, he performed in Kirk Franklin’s choir.Source:Getty
4. In 2018 he released his first book and joint album with his wife Tamela.Source:Getty
The book and album was called Us Against the World: Our secrets to Love, Marriage and Family.
