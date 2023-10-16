Listen Live
15th Annual SOP Meet&Greet With Brandon Camphor & One Way [Photos]

Published on October 16, 2023

Wow! The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise was a night we’ll never forget but before it all began, a few of our listeners at SOP had the chance to meet their favorite artist!

Checkout photos from Brandon Camphor & One Way’s Meet&Greet below and make sure to look for the announcement for The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise in 2024!

15th Annual SOP Meet&Greet With Brandon Camphor & One Way [Photos]  was originally published on praisedc.com

1. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

2. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

3. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

4. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

5. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

6. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

7. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

8. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

9. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

10. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos photos,meet & greet,one way,sop,spirit of praise,brandon camphor

11. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

12. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

13. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

14. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos p

15. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

16. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

17. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

18. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos p

19. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

20. 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos Source:@theplevel

15th Annual Spirit of Praise Brandon Camphor & One Way Meet&Greet Photos 

