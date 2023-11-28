So our money expert, Jini Thornton, is here to help us manage our finances during the holiday season!
Bishop Carlton D’Metrius Pearson transitioned on November 19th. According to his obituary, Pearson, who was 70, passed away following a brief battle with cancer. Here are the arrangements posted at biglowfunerals.com: Public visitation is Wednesday, 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at All Souls Unitarian Church, and on Thursday morning, 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM, at […]
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win "Happiness Is In Direct Proportion To Gratitude"
Social media exploded with memes mocking Derek Chauvin after it was reported that George Floyd's murderer was stabbed in prison. The post Jail Justice: Social Media Memes Mock Derek Chauvin After George Floyd’s Murderer Stabbed In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.