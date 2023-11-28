Bishop Carlton D’Metrius Pearson transitioned on November 19th. According to his obituary, Pearson, who was 70, passed away following a brief battle with cancer. Here are the arrangements posted at biglowfunerals.com: Public visitation is Wednesday, 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at All Souls Unitarian Church, and on Thursday morning, 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM, at […]