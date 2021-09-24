- Date/time: October 7th
- Venue: zMAX Dragway
- Address: 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC
- Web: More Info
Soundbites at the Track is a collaboration between Black Restaurant Week and NASCAR. It will be a pop-up food truck experience celebrating Black-owned food trucks and organizations in the Charlotte metro area.
It takes place Thursday, October 7th, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at zMAX Dragway, 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord.
Enjoy an evening of food, music and fun at the track. Admission is free.
