Soundbites at the Track is a collaboration between Black Restaurant Week and NASCAR. It will be a pop-up food truck experience celebrating Black-owned food trucks and organizations in the Charlotte metro area.

It takes place Thursday, October 7th, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at zMAX Dragway, 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord.

Enjoy an evening of food, music and fun at the track. Admission is free.

