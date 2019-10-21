Back To Events

R.E.A.L. LIFE COACHING: Preparing For 2020 Using “Goal Setting Strategies”

Add to Calendar
Webinar
  • Date/time: December 5th
  • Venue: WEBINAR
  • Web: More Info

Be proactive, don’t go into another year searching for a clear plan, but have your “STRATEGIC PLAN” in place and ready to implement at the “START OF 2020.” 

TO REGISTER CLICK HERE!

PURPOSE:

To assist you in defining and bringing clarity to your visions and goals. Co-creating with you, a strategic plan to accomplish your objectives while providing support and accountability.

R.E.A.L. LIFE COACHING

Relevant: We coach from the perspective of where the individual is currently.

Effective: Developing sizable goals that makes changes more attainable.

Aligned: We help individuals develop congruency between their values, personality, and giftings.

Liberating: Identifying and removing obstacles and internal contradictions.

TIMING:

7:30pm – 8:30pm Webinar via Zoom

AGENDA:

Oct. 24: Vision & Goal Setting

Nov. 07: Visioneering: Building Your Vision

Nov. 14: From Vision To Goals

Nov. 21: Understanding The Why Of Your Goals

Dec. 05: Taking Action

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…
 16 hours ago
10.21.19
City Of Dallas Might Not Be Part Of…
 4 days ago
10.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close