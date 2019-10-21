R.E.A.L. LIFE COACHING: Preparing For 2020 Using “Goal Setting Strategies”

PURPOSE:

To assist you in defining and bringing clarity to your visions and goals. Co-creating with you, a strategic plan to accomplish your objectives while providing support and accountability.

R.E.A.L. LIFE COACHING

Relevant: We coach from the perspective of where the individual is currently.

Effective: Developing sizable goals that makes changes more attainable.

Aligned: We help individuals develop congruency between their values, personality, and giftings.

Liberating: Identifying and removing obstacles and internal contradictions.

TIMING:

7:30pm – 8:30pm Webinar via Zoom

AGENDA:

Oct. 24: Vision & Goal Setting

Nov. 07: Visioneering: Building Your Vision

Nov. 14: From Vision To Goals

Nov. 21: Understanding The Why Of Your Goals

Dec. 05: Taking Action