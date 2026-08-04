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Prep For Success 2026: Back-To-School Supply Drive

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Colorful school supplies and backpack with text "Prep for Success 2020" and logos for Praise 105.3, Classroom Central, Jiffy Lube, Atrium Health, and NCDHHS 988 Lifeline.
  • Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
  • Venue: Walmart Supercenter
  • Address: 3850 E. Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205

Prep For Success 2026: Back-To-School Supply Drive

105.3 RNB & Praise 102.5FM/610 AM are teaming up with Classroom Central for the Prep for Success 2026 Back-to-School Supply Drive. Stop by the Walmart Supercenter on Independence Boulevard this Friday, August 7th, from 10am to 3pm, and help stock local classrooms with the supplies teachers and students need to start the year off right.

Details:
📅 Friday, August 7th | 10am–3pm
📍 Walmart Supercenter, 3850 E. Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205
🎒 Supporting Classroom Central

Colorful school supplies and text promoting "Prep for Success 2020" event sponsored by 105.3 Praise and Jiffy Lube, encouraging donations to benefit Classroom Central.

Thank you to our sponsors!

RXACE: Active Community Engagement - Raising Awareness About Prescription Drug Misuse
NCDHHS logo and "988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline" text on a navy blue background.
Atrium Health logo featuring a leaf-like symbol and the text "Atrium Health" in teal.
Jiffy lube logo in red text and symbol
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