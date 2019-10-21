National African American Male Wellness 5K Walk & Run – Charlotte, NC

The purpose of the National African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative is to raise awareness for preventable health diseases. The 5K is our signature event and is FREE to attend and to participate for all ages!

Join The Movement in Charlotte, NC for our 5k Walk & Run !

Black men are dying and you can be a part of the solution! The National African American Male Wellness 5k Walk and Run is coming to Charlotte on Saturday, November 2nd at 3400 Beatties Ford Rd. with Honorary Chair, Harvey Gantt! Novant Health will be providing free health screenings and more!

This is a free community, family event, so form your team today and get the men in your life to know their health numbers! Learn more at aawalk.org Saving Black Mens’ Lives for over 16 years! #AAWALK #CLT #NC #blackmen #family #community #RadioOneCLT