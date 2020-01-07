MLK Week 2020: Celebrate The Legacy

2020 Atrium Health Charlotte-Mecklenburg Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed in celebrating and promoting the worth of every human being. In his pursuit of equal rights by nonviolent means, Dr. King encouraged diverse cultures to live together in a spirit of love, understanding and service to one another.​​

In that same spirit, the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, through their Community Relations Committee, came together to expand our community’s observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day through the Charlotte-Mecklenburg MLK National Holiday Celebration. Through these events, we celebrate those who are committed to carrying Dr. King’s legacy forward from generation to generation.​​

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION!

