Back To Events

LOVE IN THE STREETS

Add to Calendar
Love In The Streets
  • Date/time: July 28th, 4:00pm
  • Venue: Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Park
  • Address: 1819 Catherine Simmons Ave, Charlotte, NC
  • Web: More Info

We need 1000 BLACK MEN!

Join Radio One Charlotte as we call 1000 Black Men to gather in love and peace and take a stand against violence, next Sunday, July 28th at 4pm at Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Park, 1819 Catherine Simmons Ave. in Charlotte. Free event for the whole family!

Show your support and you can win a 2007 Ford Crown Vic! Tickets $1 and must be present to win. #black #men #blackman #blackmen #community #unity #peace #love #CLT #NC #radioonecharlotte #1053rnb #Praise1009 #927theblock

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 7 hours ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 8 hours ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close