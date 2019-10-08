LIFE OF PRAISE Concert: NCAT Homecoming Gospel Show

The N.C. A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts have announced the Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert featuring John P. Kee and Donald Lawrence & Company will come to Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. The ‘Life of Praise’ concert will also include a performance by the N.C. A&T Gospel Choir.

A Gospel music legend, John P. Kee has received numerous awards and nominations including 27 GMWA Excellence Awards, 21 Stellar Awards, a Trailblazer Award from former President Bill Clinton, a Soul Train Award, two Billboard Music Awards, nine Waljo Awards and seven Grammy nominations. Equally at home in both the inspirational and contemporary arenas, Donald Lawrence is a multiple Grammy and Stellar Award winner who has collaborated with marquee names including Karen Clark Sheard, Donnie McClurkin, Kirk Franklin, En Vogue and Mary J. Blige.

