Join us this Thursday at the Charlotte Mega Career Fair at Ovens Auditorium from 10 am-2 pm!!

  • Date/time: October 3rd, 10:00am to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Ovens Auditorium
  • Address: 2700 East Independence Boulevard, Charlotte, NC, 28205
Join us this Thursday at the Charlotte Mega Career Fair presented by Career Center of the Carolinas, Central Piedmont Community College, JobFinders and Ovens Auditorium.

Bring your resume on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at Ovens Auditorium, 2700 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205. To register, please go to

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/over-1000-jobs-mega-career-fair-fall-finale-tickets-53525000718

