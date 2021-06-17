JOIN US FOR OUR ANNUAL GET ON THE BUS EVENT!

It’s rolling back into town! The Virtual Edition of our annual Get on the Bus home tour is coming June 26th from 9:00 am -11:00 am.

Are you ready to purchase a home? Interested in knowing more about the process? This FREE event will be perfect for you!

You’ll hear from mortgage lenders, credit repair specialists, attorneys, inspectors and real estate agents who have helped thousands of home buyers through the process! You’ll also virtually tour homes during this exciting event!

If you are renting, a first time home buyer or you haven’t purchased a home in the last three years, then this event is for YOU!

RAFFLES & GIVEAWAYS PROVIDED. SPACE IS LIMITED, SO REGISTER TODAY FOR THE VIRTUAL EDITION GET ON THE BUS HOME TOUR AT HTTPS://CHARLOTTECROWN.ORG/

