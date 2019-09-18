Back To Events

Join Central Piedmont Community College at the Charlotte Mega Career Fair on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019

  • Date/time: September 18th, 11:00am to October 3rd, 2:00pm
  • Venue: Ovens Auditorium
  • Address: 2700 East Independence Boulevard, Charlotte, NC, 28205
  • Web: More Info

Join Central Piedmont Community College at the Charlotte Mega Career Fair presented by Career Center of the Carolinas, Central Piedmont Community College, JobFinders, Ovens Auditorium and Radio One Charlotte. Bring your resume on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at Ovens Auditorium, 2700 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28205. To register, please go to:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mega-career-fair-fall-finale-tickets

