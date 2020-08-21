FEDEX HIRING EVENT!

- Date/time: August 21st to August 29th
- Venue: FedEx Ground
- Phone: 704.395.4144
- Address: 6604 CSX Way, Charlotte, NC, 28214
- Web: More Info
FedEx Ground Hiring Event
Saturday, August 29th From 10a to 1pm
6604 CSX Way
Charlotte NC 28214
704.395.4144
Face masks are required for this event.
Don’t miss out. Visit FedEx Ground at our open house — all you have to do is show up and provide a valid e-mail address.
Full-time and flexible schedules available in specific locations.
For more information, text FXGflyer to 33011
or visit GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com.
