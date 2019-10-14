Back To Events

Christian Book Lovers Retreat!

Christian Book Lovers Retreat
  • Date/time: October 26th
  • Venue: Renaissnace Suites
  • Phone: (704) 357-1414
  • Address: 2800 Coliseum Centre Dr, Charlotte, NC, 28217
  • Web: More Info

Looking for a good book? Don’t miss Michelle Stimpson, Vanessa Miller, Sherri Lewis, Jacquelin Thomas and 50 other Christian authors on Saturday, October 26th 1pm-4pm at the Renaissance Suites, 2800 Coliseum Centre Drive CLT The book fair is free and books are available for purchase. For more info, visit ChristianBookLoversRetreat.com. #CBLR #CBLR2019 #ChristianBookLoversRetreat #CLT #NC

