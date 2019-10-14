Christian Book Lovers Retreat!

Looking for a good book? Don’t miss Michelle Stimpson, Vanessa Miller, Sherri Lewis, Jacquelin Thomas and 50 other Christian authors on Saturday, October 26th 1pm-4pm at the Renaissance Suites, 2800 Coliseum Centre Drive CLT The book fair is free and books are available for purchase. For more info, visit ChristianBookLoversRetreat.com. #CBLR #CBLR2019 #ChristianBookLoversRetreat #CLT #NC

Also On Praise 100.9: