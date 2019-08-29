Ready to purchase a home? Interested in knowing more about the process? Charlotte Crown’s Get On The Bus Tour is designed for future home owners who want to learn more about the home buying process. You’ll hear from mortgage lenders, credit repair specialists, attorneys, inspectors and real estate agents who have helped thousands of home buyers through the process. You’ll also tour homes during this great event. If you are a first time home buyer or haven’t purchased a home in three years or more, this free all day event is for you! Breakfast and lunch are provided. REGISTER TODAY for the Get On The Bur Tour or call 888-516-6435.