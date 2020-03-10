Back To Events

Census 2020 Block Party Tour

Census Block Party Tour 2020
  • Date/time: April 18th, 12:00am
  • Venue: Hidden Valley
  • Phone: 704-953-1346
  • Address: Charlotte, NC
  • Web: More Info

Are you concerned about the resources, or lack of in your community? Do you wonder why some schools are neglected while others benefit from government funding that you feel you miss out on?

Did you know that healthcare, government assistance, and the number of seats in the House of Representatives that represent your district in the house is all determined by the count in the US Census? That’s why we’re bringing the Census 2020 Block Parties that Count Tour.

Coming to a block near you from 12noon to 4pm Saturday Mar 21st , April 4th, April 18th, and May 2nd.

Photos
