A Night of Worship with Karen Clark Sheard

The Music and Fine Arts Ministry of Mayfield Memorial is hosting a Night of Worship with featured guest Karen Clark-Sheard in concert along with the additional ministry gifts of Christopher Ervin & Abraham’s Descendants, Mitchell Johnson & Rehoboth Fellowship Chorale, & MORE! Be in the building at 700 W Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC on October 12, 2019, at 5:00 pm.

VIP Tickets are $30 and include early VIP entrance, VIP Reception and preferred seating. General Admission is $20 with doors opening at 4:45 pm for general ticket holders. Physical tickets and VENDOR spaces are available and you can call 704-258-6136 for more information. We are super excited to see you there. Do not wait. CLICK HERE FOR YOUR TICKETS TODAY!

Also On Praise 100.9: