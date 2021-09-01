2nd Annual ‘Little Heroes’ Blood Drive

(Charlotte, NC. August 26, 2021) Thanks to Shawn Flynn’s passionate vision and support of pediatric cancer research, the initial Little Heroes Campaign in 2020 was one of the largest blood drive campaigns at OneBlood. The annual event occurs during the entire month of September, which is National Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, consisting of blood drives in honor of children who suffered from life-threatening cancer. OneBlood has over 30 drives scheduled this September honoring 30 children.

Blood drives are September 1st through September 30th throughout the Charlotte metropolitan area. All donors will receive a limited-edition Little Heroes T-Shirt, $20 eGift Card and a $10 donation will be made back to the Isabella Santos Foundation for every successful donation!

Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required.

All OneBlood staff are required to wear masks.

are required to wear masks. Blood donors who are fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, masks are optional.

Blood donors who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, masks are required.

Every donor receives a mini-physical that includes a temperature check to ensure donors are healthy and well on the day of donation.

to ensure donors are healthy and well on the day of donation. Only people who are healthy are eligible to donate blood.

Also On Praise 100.9: