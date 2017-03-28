CLOSE
Task Force Finds Race and Social Capital Impact Upward Mobility

Accompanied by a slick video presentation and an even slicker report, members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force revealed their findings after 18 months of researching. The findings weren’t groundbreaking,  but they did offer solid, and unfunded, suggestions on how to close the mobility gap.

The Task Force, co-chaired by Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, SVP Community Community Wellness and Education, Novant Health and Dee O’Dell, senior vice president of US Bank, focused on Early Car and Education, College and Career Readiness and Child and Family Ability.

It found that segregation and social capital impacted the focus areas.  County Commission Chair Ella Scarborough said, “To get new results for our children, we must do different things.”Read more about the Task Force here.Along with offering recommendations to address the challenge of upward mobility, Garmon-Brown announced that former Teacher of the Year James Ford and Bank of America Andrea Smith will be the new chairs of the Opportunity Task Force.

