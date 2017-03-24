CLOSE
Love Me or Leave Me

Gurmay Fraser

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland

Imagine a four year old girl being raped by an older man. Imagine navigating several relationships where verbal and physical abuse mires you in fear. Then imagine overcoming emotional baggage that would render most people helpless. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Author Gurmay Fraser about her new book, ‘Love Me or Leave Me’ and her journey to overcome the emotionally debilitating history of abuse and domestic violence.

 

 

