Historian Clint Smith Discusses The Legacy Of Redlining In Housing

Have you heard the term #Staywoke? Historian Clint Smith implored audience members to stay waking during his keynote address at Habitat for Humanity’s Building Futures symposium on Tuesday. The symposium was a fundraiser for the local organization. Using a mix of poetry and historical perspective, Smith examined the burdens of redlining and America’s history of racism and how it still impacts minority populations today.

