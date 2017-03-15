Historian Clint Smith Discusses The Legacy Of Redlining In Housing

03.14.17
Have you heard the term #Staywoke? Historian Clint Smith implored audience members to stay waking during his keynote address at Habitat for Humanity’s Building Futures symposium on Tuesday. The symposium was a fundraiser for the local organization. Using a mix of poetry and historical perspective, Smith examined the burdens of redlining and America’s history of racism and how it still impacts minority populations today.

Close