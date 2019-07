We don’t know, but they look mighty relaxed! In this photo from Michelle Obama’s Instagram page on Valentine’s Day, the former FLOTUS wished FPOTUS :0) a Happy Valentine’s Day. We last know that they were in the Virgin Islands, enjoying a long overdue and well deserved vacay.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @barackobama. #valentines 💕💕 A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:04am PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Also On Praise 100.9: