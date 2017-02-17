CLOSE
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration

BJ Harris and Renee Wilson

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland

What is your black? What does it mean to be a Black Man or Black Woman? What does it mean to be African American? ‘ COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland explore these questions with Renee Wilson, Founder of ‘Sophia Renee Productions’ and BJ Harris, the visionary behind the upcoming Black History Month celebration, ‘My Black Is…” taking place in Lancaster, South Carolina.

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”47SgF6opiEyI” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

 

 

Photos
