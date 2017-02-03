CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotteCommunity

Promoting Economic Empowerment And Independence Through Film

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tommy Nichols

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland

Tommy Nichols, Founder of the Charlotte Black Film Festival  and President of ‘Glorified Media’ has made it his mission to promote the vision and voice of independent filmmakers of color. Nichol’s has worked diligently over the years to open doors and create economic empowerment in cinema – especially through film production, marketing and networking. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Tommy Nichols about Black History Month and the bevy of upcoming events sponsored by the Charlotte Black Film Festival.

 

 

 

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”_K9qNuwTgIRS” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

 

 

 

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close