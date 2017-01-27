CLOSE
Charlotte
Addressing Mental Fitness in the New Year

Fonda Bryant

Source: Courtney of Fonda Bryant / Courtesy of Fonda Bryant

New Years resolutions usually encompasses physical fitness, healthy eating and career oriented goals. It’s perhaps rare that Mental Health fitness is part of the joyous occasion when a new year is ushered in. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland talked with Fonda Bryant Social Coordinator for the Charlotte branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness about the upcoming, ‘Sanity Not Vanity’ event that will focus on Mental Health through physical fitness programs.

 

 

Photos
