In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about a commonly said phrase: “you so heavenly minded, you no earthly good.” She explains that this is typically said when a person is perceived as so Christian, or religious, or about the bible, that they don’t know how to attend to people’s world problems. But Erica explains why such a phrase is actually silly, because as believers we should be inviting heaven into every situation, because it changes the situation, so you never try to do anything in their own strength.

Erica explains why it actually “is of great benefit to be so heavenly minded.” Despite what people may think. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from this motivating clip brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Faith Walking: Invite Heaven Into Your Situation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com