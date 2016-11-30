No Charges Against Officer In Keith Lamont Scott Shooting

Charlotte Mecklenburg District Attorney Andrew Murray said no charges would be filed against Officer Brentley Vinson in connection with the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. Murray said Vinson acted lawfully and feared for his life or the lives of his fellow officers when he killed Scott.

Murray said Scott was holding a loaded and cocked Colt .380 semi-automatic when he was shot and killed. Scott refused to put the gun down after officers can be heard ordering him to put the gun down.

“The reality is Mr. Scott could’ve raised his gun and killed Officer Vinson or another officer before any officers could’ve reacted to a threat,” Murray said.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

Family attorney Charles Mignotte hinted that there could be civil action. In a press conference, in which he was accompanied by other family attorneys and Scott’s family, Mignotte said “They didn’t get the decision that they had hoped would come of the the district attorney’s office. We still have concerns and its important for the pbulci to understand this doesn’t end our inquiry.”

During the lengthy press conference, Murray also painstakingly debunked various witness statements. One-by-one, he stated what the witness said on social media or state to the news media versus what the witness later told State Bureau of Investigators. He said there were nine witnesses, and during the press conferences he debunked at least three of their public statements.

Murray also said that a book was not found in the car. He said that a composition notebook was recovered from the car, but it did not match the description of the book that witnesses claimed to see. He said officers found ammunition in a cigarette box in Scott’s car.

“I want everyone in this community to know that we meticulously thoroughly reviewed all of the evidence in this case,” he said. “We made sure it was credible evidence in order to make the decision that we made today….The community should read the report. Please do not act viscerally on news snippets. Read the report.”

The DA’s findings weren’t a surprise to anyone considering what has already been released about the events that unfolding that evening.

This Isn’t Over:Police And City Ready For Protestors

Charlotte Uprising had already announced plans for a protest tonight at 6:45 p.m. at CMPD headquarters. In a text, the group responded, “As expected the pigs of CMPD see nothing wrong in their continued murders of black people.”

No Charges Against Officer In Keith Lamont Scott Shooting was originally published on oldschool1053.com