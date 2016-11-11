Village Heartbeat Continues to Strengthen Health

How would you characterize your health? What are you doing to avert heart disease and other debilitating ailments? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland, talks with Cheryl Emanuel, the visionary behind the ‘Village Heartbeat,’ an organization that promotes better heart awareness and enhance community resources in a coordinated health care service model to address obesity and other diseases.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”13GxM01kowKl” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Also On Praise 100.9: