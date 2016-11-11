CLOSE
Village Heartbeat Continues to Strengthen Health

Cheryl Emanuel

Source: Tonya Jameson / Tonya Jameson

How would you characterize your health? What are you doing to avert heart disease and other debilitating ailments? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland, talks with Cheryl Emanuel, the visionary behind the ‘Village Heartbeat,’ an organization that promotes better heart awareness and enhance community resources in a coordinated health care service model to address obesity and other diseases.

 

 

 

