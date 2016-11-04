US Senate Candidate Deborah Ross Pushes

The 2016 Presidential election is days away. Early voting numbers suggest that North Carolina is one of a few must win battle ground states. With over 2 million votes cast in North Carolina, down ballot elections has tightened in the race for Governor and Senate. In the closing days of the race, US Senate Candidate Deborah Ross is traversing the Tar Heel state hoping to capture a seat to help Democrats become a majority. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talked with Deborah Ross about her campaign and strategy to win. Ron also talked with Rev. Larry Whitley, Pastor of the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Matthews about ongoing efforts to heal the wounds of discord between the community and police.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”XmNyi5iia_A7″ player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

