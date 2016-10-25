UFO Sighting Has Charlotte Talking And Profiting

The purported UFO sighting near Le Meridian last week created a firestorm on Facebook and is now even being used as marketing tool by Le Meridian for Halloween.

Le Meridian is inviting people to come to their rooftop and peer through a telescope provided by the hotel.

“It seems quite clear that even the extraterrestrial have found their way to Charlotte’s hottest new rooftop- City Lights.”

The promotion is part of advertising for the hotel’s American Horror Stories Halloween Party by Craft City Social Club and City Lights Rooftop. Guest are invited to dress as their favorite AHS characters and look for UFOs.

If you missed it, a Charlotte man posted on YouTube a video of what he said was a UFO floating above uptown on Oct. 15.

The video has been viewed more than 466,000 times.

“We are intrigued by them because we cannot explain them,” said Peter Davenport, director of the National UFO Reporting Center, told WCNC.

