Domestic Violence still a Blemish on Society

Domestic violence continues to blemish the social fabric of our country. According to the Center’s of Disease Control and Prevention, severe physical violence was experienced by 22% of women and 14% of men. This includes being hit with something hard, being kicked or beaten, or being burned. Among victims of contact sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner, 71% of women and 58% of men first experienced these types of violence before the age of 25. And, every 9 seconds in the United States a woman is assaulted or beaten. And, domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women – more than car accidents, mugging and rapes combined. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talks with Author and Professor, Gurmay Fraser about her harrowing experiences with domestic abuse and violence.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”Rabi4_MCycB5″ player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

