Best Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech In Charlotte

If you missed Michelle Obama’s speech in Charlotte, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite quotes.

“We need to do everything we can to help Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine to win this election.” – Michelle Obama

“Elections aren’t just about who votes. It’s about who doesn’t.”

“Experience matter, preparation matters, temperament matters. Hillary Clinton has it all.”

Hillary Clinton is tough. When she gets knocked down, she doesn’t complain, she doesn’t cry foul. She gets right back up, comes back stronger for the people who need her the most.”

