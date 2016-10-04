via GospelGoodies.com:

Echelon Knoxx has a lot to celebrate. Having recently wrapped up touring with Mali Music, the Washington, DC-bred artist just released his highly anticipated Motivated album that boosts his latest single, “Beyond Blessed.”

Knoxx shared his excitement by hosting an album release concert featuring Uncle Reece, Brotha J, WillMBand, Shyne on Me, Queen P and more. Comedian Kasaun Wilson, who had a tune to sing himself, MC’d between sets.

It was a praise party for real. With a message.

When his time came, Knoxx broke down the “motivated” theme of the night with the intro title track off his new project, which set the mood for the inspirational songs that followed: brand new and throwbacks to real talk and turn up. “One Love,” “Trophies,” “The Scale,” and “Holy Ghost Party” included.

Sporting a Colin Kaepernick jersey, he also took a few minutes of his show to salute #BlackLivesMatter in light of a recent slew of deaths by police (see video up top).

Check out more exclusive from Echelon Knoxx’s Motivated album release concert below…

Echelon Knoxx puts a D.C. gogo spin on “Holy Ghost Party”:

Kasaun Wilson, Uncle Reece, Brotha J and WillMBand:

SOURCE: GospelGoodies.com | PHOTO: Instagram

Christian Rapper Echelon Knoxx Pays Tribute to Victims Of Police Brutality [VIDEO] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

