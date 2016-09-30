CLOSE
Gospel Artist William Becton Returns to the Music Industry

William Becton

Source: William Becton / William Becton

Patrick Smith

Source: Ron Holland / Ron Holland

It has been 13 years since Gospel Artist William Becton made the charts.  The producer and songwriter was on the Billboard Gospel Charts at number 3 in 1995 with the hit single, ‘Be Encouraged.’  In the years that followed, Becton navigated the challenges of life and the gospel music industry that took him from pinnacle to virtually the unknown. But with the release of his new single, ‘Sing Unto the Lord,’ the Pastor and Radio Host is back in the industry and beginning his ascent on the charts. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with William Becton about his newly released EP, ‘Broken III,‘ as well as his prescription for the Queen City following the protests of the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott by Charlotte police.  Joining the conversation is Ron’s long time friend, Patrick Smith.

 

 

Photos
