Minneapolis Police Fatally Shoot Black Man During Traffic Stop (Video)

A white Minneapolis area police officer shot and killed a black man in front of a four-year-old and his fiancee during a traffic stop. Philando Castile, 32, was fatally shot four times during the traffic stop while seated in the car with Diamond Reynolds and her four-year-old daughter. After the shooting, Reynold began to live-stream a narrative of the fatal traffic stop in a Facebook video that went viral Wednesday night.

In the video, Castile can be seen slumped over in this driver seat with blood streaming from his left side while the police officer continues to point the gun at him and yells at Reynolds.

According to media reports, worked as a school cafeteria supervisor and had a concealed weapons permit with no criminal history.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Assistance is investigating the fatal shooting.

 

 

