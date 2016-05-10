Tune in each week for a weekly sermon from Dr Sheridan Todd Yeary, Senior Pastor of Douglas Memorial Church

This week, Pastor Yeary reminds us that GOOD RELIGION has gotten us this far and that we should be thankful for what GOD has given us

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”AnQEtwBre7sL” player=”2Ja0q8kfzrks”]

Click HERE for more information on Pastor Yeary and Douglas Memorial Church

Weekly Worship with Pastor Sheridan Yeary: Appreciating What God Has Done For You was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 100.9: