Panthers’ Super Bowl Pep Rally On Friday

Carolina Panthers Are SuperBowl Bound

The Carolina Panthers depart for California on Sunday, but we want to give them a Carolina send off before they leave. The Panthers pep rally is noon Friday. Bring your dab uptown on Friday for the Panthers pep rally at Romare Bearden Park. Players, the Top Cats, Sir Purr, the PurCussion band and the Black & Blue Crew are expected to attend.

