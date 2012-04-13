2012′s Top Gospel Songs On The Charts

Here are the top gospel albums and singles for the week ending April 13, 2012.

Here this week’s top Gospel artists.

Top 5 Gospel Singles

# 1 Fred Hammond “I Feel God

# 2 Marvin Sapp “My Testimony”

# 3 William McDowell ” I won’t Go Back”

#4 Andrea Crouch “Let The Church Say Amen”

#5 Still Able

Top 5 Gospel Albums

#1 Marvin Sapp “I Win”

#2 JJ Hairtson & Youthful Praise ” After This”

#3 Wow Gospel 2012 Various Artists

#4 Smokie Norful “Once In A Lifetime” (*debut)

# 5 Fred Hammond “God Love & Romance

