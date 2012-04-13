CLOSE
2012′s Top Gospel Songs On The Charts

Here are the top gospel albums and singles for the week ending April 13, 2012.

Check back each Friday  here on Elev8.com for updated Gospel Albums, Singles and Video World premieres.

Make sure to like Elev8 on Facebook to keep up with the latest in Gospel music.

Here this week’s top Gospel artists.

Top 5  Gospel Singles

# 1 Fred Hammond “I Feel God

# 2 Marvin Sapp “My Testimony”

# 3 William McDowell ” I won’t Go Back”

#4  Andrea Crouch “Let The Church Say Amen”

#5  Still Able

Make sure to watch the  World Premiere Videos: World Premiere: Trip Lee I’m Good ft. Lecrae [VIDEO] and John P. Kee Premieres the “Life & Favor” Music Video

Top 5  Gospel Albums

#1 Marvin  Sapp “I Win”

#2  JJ Hairtson & Youthful Praise ” After This”

#3  Wow Gospel 2012 Various Artists

#4  Smokie Norful “Once In A Lifetime” (*debut)

# 5 Fred Hammond “God Love & Romance

You can listen to these great tracks and more on the 2012 Gospel Playlist. It is updated all the time.

2012′s Top Gospel Songs On The Charts  was originally published on elev8.com

Fred Hammond , James Fortune , Marvin Sapp , Wow Gospel 2012

Photos
