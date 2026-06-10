Trusting God When You Can’t See Results: VaShawn Mitchell’s Faith Walk On A God Who’s Already Working

Lack of visible change does not mean God is not working behind the scenes.

Faith is believing God is active even when we cannot see the results.

God's goodness is on the way, even if it's hidden like a seed below the soil.

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A Faith Walk Born On The Morning Drive

On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, gospel artist VaShawn Mitchell guest‑hosted and shared a Faith Walk that came to him while driving in. After Erica jokingly stumbled over the intro to his single “See The Goodness” featuring Donnie McClurkin, VaShawn launched into a message titled “Trusting God When You Can’t See Results.” He told listeners that a lack of visible movement does not mean God is not moving. Many believers assume that if change is not instant, then nothing is happening, but VaShawn insisted that God is still at work behind the scenes.

Buried Is Not Forgotten

To make it plain, VaShawn used the picture of a seed underground. A buried seed does not look successful or promising from the surface. It can even look forgotten. Yet “buried” and “forgotten” are not the same thing. In the same way, you may be praying over your family, finances, career, or health and see no outward proof that anything is changing. VaShawn urged listeners not to give up just because they cannot see progress yet, because God often does His best work in places human eyes cannot reach.

Faith While You Wait

VaShawn explained that faith is more than believing God can do it; faith is believing God is working even while you wait. You cannot measure God’s activity only by what you see with your natural eyes. Instead, you measure it by His promises. If God said it, He is still working on it, even in quiet seasons when nothing seems to move. He encouraged listeners to pause, breathe deeply, and say, “God is already working on my behalf,” allowing that truth to steady their hearts.

Expecting To See God’s Goodness

VaShawn connected this faith stance to the biblical promise that believers will “see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.” He told listeners that everything they have been praying for is on the way, even if it is still hidden like a seed below the soil. The apparent delay does not cancel what God has planned. Holding onto God’s goodness keeps hope alive while the answer develops out of sight.

How Songs And Faith Walks Are Born

After the Faith Walk, Erica jumped back in to apologize playfully for her “ugly” introduction and to honor VaShawn’s pen as a songwriter. She noted that his music often makes people stop and reflect on their own lives. VaShawn shared that many of his songs arrive the same way this message did—while he is driving, walking, praying, or meditating and asking God what He wants said that day. Even on a morning when he did not feel well, that quiet conversation with God birthed a reminder that He is already working, even when results are not visible yet.

Trusting God When You Can’t See Results: VaShawn Mitchell’s Faith Walk On A God Who’s Already Working was originally published on getuperica.com