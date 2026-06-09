Data protection takes center stage as cyber threats evolve

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Cybercriminals are constantly adapting their tactics, which means businesses can’t rely on static security measures. By updating data protection policies on a regular basis and seeing cybersecurity as an ongoing process, businesses can better safeguard sensitive data, lower risk, and stay ready for new threats.

Cyberattacks are one of the biggest security risks faced by all kinds of organizations, and it keeps growing. According to FBI figures, financial losses due to cybercrime were up by 37% in 2025.

To protect your customers, your company, and your reputation, you need to have robust, up-to-date data protection policies.

Why Cybersecurity Strategies Need to Evolve

If you want to protect your company from natural forces like floods and fires, it’s easy to implement strong safety measures that will keep both your staff and the building safe for years to come. Sadly, you can’t invest in cybersecurity in this way.

Any business that relies on digital systems is vulnerable, but cyber criminals are particularly eager to target companies that hold sensitive data. Whether you’re running a small shop in a single location or a massive global enterprise, hackers might target your company to steal data that enables further criminal activity.

Cybercriminals are aware of the methods companies use to protect themselves, and they study them carefully, trying to come up with ways to sidestep security measures entirely. They also explore the inner workings of the most popular apps, hoping to find data protection loopholes or errors that can be exploited.

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A Cyberthreat Response

The Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 sorts security work into six plain functions. Each of these elements should inform your cybersecurity strategy.

Govern: Companies need clear leadership and standards around cybersecurity instead of taking a reactive approach.

Companies need clear leadership and standards around cybersecurity instead of taking a reactive approach. Identify: Organizations need to establish what kind of threats they’re likely to face, e.g., ransomware.

Organizations need to establish what kind of threats they’re likely to face, e.g., ransomware. Protect: IT teams need to take measures to safeguard data, such as implementing reliable data backup systems.

IT teams need to take measures to safeguard data, such as implementing reliable data backup systems. Detect: Teams can’t respond to a breach if they don’t realize what’s happening, making quick threat detection a pillar of cybersecurity.

Teams can’t respond to a breach if they don’t realize what’s happening, making quick threat detection a pillar of cybersecurity. Respond: A coherent response plan is necessary to ensure cyber defenses work as intended.

A coherent response plan is necessary to ensure cyber defenses work as intended. Recover: Companies must assume their defenses won’t be 100% effective and implement swift recovery strategies.

AI and Data Breach Prevention

Some of the biggest cybersecurity risks involve novel technology. Updating cyber defenses is slow, but criminals are quick to adapt.

Using the latest AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude, criminals can invent novel tactics. For example, the latest AI models are very effective at auditing digital networks and identifying weak points.

AI-driven insights can help companies bolster their defenses, but criminals can also use this information to identify critical weaknesses. For organizations in and around the Research Triangle, partnering with a team that specializes in cybersecurity in Raleigh gives you local partners to help you navigate this new technology.

Staying Ahead of the Threat With Data Protection

Cyber threats will keep evolving as long as there are people working to get past your defenses. The best thing your company can do is treat data protection as an ongoing commitment instead of a one-time investment.

Keep your policies current and built around the six functions above, and you’ll significantly improve your security posture.

If you’re interested in reading more about the latest technology, see our other blog posts for more.