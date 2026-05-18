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Money Matters: Your Guide to Smarter Travel with Summer Savings

Summer travel can stretch your budget, but smart planning can help you save without missing out on the fun.

In this edition of Money Matters with Melanie Pratt, the key is to book flights early.

Waiting until the last minute often means paying much more, so aim to buy tickets one to two months in advance when possible.

Flexibility can also lower your costs.

Midweek flights, especially on Tuesday or Wednesday, are often cheaper than weekend departures.

If your schedule allows, adjusting your travel days can free up extra money for meals, activities, or shopping.

Another simple tip is to set fare alerts.

Flight prices can change several times a day, and alerts help you catch deals without constantly checking.

It also pays to compare nearby airports, since fares can vary a lot within the same region.

With a little planning, you can make strong money moves and still enjoy your summer getaway.