Ericaism: Trust God & Find Peace in the Chaos

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The Heavy Burden We Carry

Our minds are constantly racing. We worry about our families, our health, and the daily news. We see changes in our communities and wonder how we will manage. Erica Campbell recently shared a powerful message during her “Ericaism” segment on Get Up! Mornings. She spoke directly to our community about the heavy burdens we carry every single day.

Many of us try to fix everything. We step in to shield our loved ones from hardship. We often take in family members or support grown children because we do not want them to face rejection alone. Our culture deeply values family and community connection. We want to protect our people. However, trying to control every situation simply leaves us exhausted. You cannot fix everything, and you do not have to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders.

Learning to Care Without Carrying

Erica reminds us of the profound truth found in Philippians 4:6-7. The scripture tells us not to be anxious about anything. Instead, we should bring every situation to God through prayer and thanksgiving. When we do this, God’s perfect peace will guard our hearts and minds.

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We must learn to care without carrying the heavy load. This means releasing control. You can support your loved ones, pray for them, and guide them. But you must also allow them to walk their own paths. God took excellent care of you through your struggles. You must trust that He will take care of them, too. Calling your loved ones every five minutes out of worry disrupts your peace. Give your petitions to the Lord, and then go to sleep at night.

Embrace the Peace of God

Trusting God means accepting that His plan might look different from ours. We face real challenges in our neighborhoods, our jobs, and our homes. But God promises us victory when we surrender our worries to Him.

Take a deep breath today. Put your fears, your children, and your community into God’s capable hands. Declare that He will work all things together for your good. Celebrate the diversity and strength of our community by walking in faith rather than fear. When we empower ourselves with unwavering trust, we uplift everyone around us. Rest easy tonight, chill out, and embrace the perfect peace that only God provides.

Ericaism: Trust God & Find Peace in the Chaos was originally published on getuperica.com