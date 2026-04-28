When Apple Changed Everything: The iTunes Story That Saved the Music Industry

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On this day in 2003, Apple did something nobody thought was possible—they made people want to pay for music again.

The iTunes Store launched, and it was a game-changer. For the first time, music lovers could legally download individual songs for just 99 cents each, no subscription required, no strings attached. Sounds simple now, right? But back then, the music industry was in crisis. Napster had shown the world that people wanted digital music—the problem was, they weren’t willing to pay for it.

Enter Steve Jobs and Apple. They figured out what the industry couldn’t: people didn’t want to buy entire albums online. They wanted choice. They wanted flexibility. They wanted to own their music, not rent it.

And that’s exactly what iTunes gave them.

What Made iTunes Revolutionary

This wasn’t just about downloading a song. Apple offered something radical for the time:

Burn unlimited CDs for personal use from your downloaded songs

for personal use from your downloaded songs Play songs on up to three Mac computers without restrictions

without restrictions No subscription fees —you owned what you bought

—you owned what you bought Personal use rights that actually made sense

In other words, Apple respected what customers already wanted to do with their music.

Why This Matters for Gospel and Christian Music

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Here in the gospel music space, we’ve always known music is personal. It’s spiritual. It’s yours. iTunes understood that. By giving listeners true ownership and flexibility, Apple created a model that worked for artists, labels, and fans.

The ripple effect? The music industry survived. Artists got paid. Legal downloads became the norm. And two decades later, we’re still living in the world iTunes built—even as streaming changed the game again.

The Legacy

iTunes Store is gone now (Apple shut it down in 2019), but its impact never will be. It proved that the answer to piracy wasn’t punishment—it was respect. Respect for what listeners wanted. Respect for artists’ work. And respect for the music itself.

That’s a lesson worth remembering, y’all.