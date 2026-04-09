Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Follow The Leader Within”

We’ve been talking about principles—principles to help you grow your future by growing yourself. This is taken from my business TED Talk, “How to Turn Your Setbacks into Comebacks with an Attitude of Excellence.” There’s a leadership seed in you, and you can grow it and develop it, but you must realize that it takes work. I love this quote from my book: “A setback is a setup for a comeback.”



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He who knows not and knows not that he knows not, but thinks that he knows, is a fool, leave him alone. He who knows not and knows that he knows not is a child, teach him. He who knows but knows not that he knows is asleep, wake him. But he who knows and uses what he knows is a leader, follow him or her. There’s a leader on the inside of each and every one of you, but you must develop that leadership seed inside of you. That leadership seed must be watered, fertilized, and grown. You can do that by making a decision, do it now.

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Follow The Leader Within | Dr Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com