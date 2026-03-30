Protesters In DC Sound Off During Nationwide No Kings Demonstration

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On Saturday, demonstrators gathered in cities across the country for the third nationwide “No Kings” protest of President Donald Trump’s second term, with organizers estimating that millions participated. In Washington, D.C., protesters joined that wave, bringing their concerns about immigration enforcement, war, and what many described as a steady erosion of democratic norms directly into the streets.

According to organizers, the protests were fueled by a range of grievances. A statement on NoKings.org described a country where “masked secret police” terrorize communities, civil liberties are under attack, and rising costs are pushing families to the brink. Demonstrators pointed specifically to ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, including recent killings in Minneapolis that have intensified public outrage. Others cited concerns about U.S. involvement in Iran, rising gas prices, and broader distrust in federal leadership.

In D.C., the march began on the south side of the Frederick Douglass Bridge and moved toward the Southwest waterfront, passing Fort McNair, where White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller resides. For many in attendance, Miller represented more than a single official. Protesters repeatedly named him as a central architect of the administration’s immigration agenda, making his presence in the city a focal point of the demonstration.

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What distinguished this protest from others was not just the scale, but the tone. Alongside signs condemning federal policy were costumes, satire, and humor. These visual expressions that blended frustration with creativity. Protesters arrived dressed as monarchs, billionaires, and political caricatures, using irony to underscore their message that concentrated power, whether political or economic, remains a central concern.

Still, beneath the humor was a clear sense of urgency.

Ceres Shifrin, a transgender student at Howard University, said attending the protest was about both visibility and survival. They described feeling increasingly unsafe under current policies, citing both mental and physical vulnerability. Carrying a transgender pride flag, Shifrin called the administration “bad, corrupt, and evil,” framing their participation as both personal and political.

For others, the stakes were tied to professional and community impact. Rig Madden, a military veteran and co-founder of Remember Your Oath, criticized the administration as corrupt and discriminatory, pointing to federal job losses that have disproportionately affected Black women. Madden said those consequences were not abstract, but deeply personal, affecting people in his own network.

Organizers and partner groups also emphasized civic engagement as an ongoing process rather than a single moment. Alex Dodds, co-founder of Free DC, encouraged participants to think beyond the day’s demonstration.

“The way that I think about it,” Dodds said, “is that it’s not ‘will we solve it or not.’ The choice that we have every day is: will I do something or will I do nothing?”

That framing echoed throughout the march, where participation itself was treated as an act of resistance. For many, showing up was not about immediate resolution, but about continuity and taking one step in a longer movement.

As the march concluded near the Waterfront Metro station, several organizations set up booths to connect protesters with resources and future actions. The day’s events were part of a broader network of demonstrations across the city, with smaller groups gathering earlier before converging downtown.

While the long-term impact of the “No Kings” protests remains to be seen, the message from participants was clear. For those in attendance, the question was not whether change would come overnight, but whether they would continue to engage in the work required to push for it.

“This was the thing that we could do today,” Dodds said. “There’s going to be another thing that we’re able to do tomorrow. And another thing later in the future.”

For protesters in Washington and across the country, that sense of ongoing action, not a single day of protest, appeared to be the point.

Madison Maynard is a junior broadcast journalism major at Howard University. She hosts Time to Talk Politics on WHBC 96.3 HD3 and serves as the anchor of Spotlight Network’s Herd It All, where she is building her career as an aspiring political reporter. You can follow her on Instagram @44wethepeople.

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Protesters In DC Sound Off During Nationwide No Kings Demonstration was originally published on newsone.com