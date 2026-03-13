They Were Robbed: The Biggest Black Oscar Snubs That Still Hurt

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Every awards season, film lovers gather around their screens for Hollywood’s biggest night — the Academy Awards. As fans prepare for the 2026 Oscars, we take a walk down memory lane at the biggest Black Oscar snubs of all time. Check it out inside.

The Oscars celebrate the industry’s most powerful performances and groundbreaking films. But for many Black movie fans, Oscar history also comes with a familiar frustration. Over the decades, several legendary performances and culturally significant films have been overlooked, leaving audiences asking the same question year after year: how did the Academy miss that?

While the conversation around diversity in Hollywood has evolved, the legacy of past snubs continues to shape how people view the Oscars today. Publications like The Root and Yahoo News have revisited some of the most unforgettable moments when Black artists were denied recognition despite delivering iconic work.

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According to The Root, several of these performances remain among the most widely debated decisions in Academy history. Yahoo News notes that these moments highlight a broader pattern of Black creatives being overlooked across multiple categories throughout the ceremony’s nearly 100-year history.

From powerhouse performances to groundbreaking films that shaped culture, these snubs still spark debate among movie lovers today. Here are some of the most talked-about moments when the Academy arguably missed the mark.