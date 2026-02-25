President Trump Sang The Same Old Song During State Of The Union Address

Source: Pool / Getty

It’s only been a year into President Donald Trump’s second term, and it has not been going well. Trump’s approval rating has been steadily dropping, with the majority of Americans disapproving of his handling of the economy and his aggressive immigration campaign.

With the midterms approaching and it increasingly looking like Republicans will lose control of the House and potentially the Senate, there was a lot of pressure for Trump to deliver a resounding State of the Union address that not only acknowledges the concerns of the average American but also unifies the country. So did he do it?

Of course not! Come on now. This is the sitting president of the United States; we’re not talking about a serious person here.

Trump opened his address in his usual form by talking about how much he’s improved the economy. “Our nation is back, bigger, better, richer, and stronger than ever before,” Trump said early on. “After just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages. It is indeed a turnaround for the ages.”

I’m glad he thinks so cause no one else does.

Trump spent the first half of his address telling Americans how great everything has been under his watch. He specifically touted his economic accomplishments, which he’s polling low on. “Incomes are rising fast, the roaring economy is roaring like never before,” Trump said at one point. This is not true, as AP reports that after-tax earnings only rose 0.9% in 2025, down from 2.2% in 2024.

He touted job creation, even though jobs remained virtually stagnant during his first year in office. He essentially handwaved the affordability issue, despite it being one of the core reasons he won the 2024 election.

The first half State of the Union was selling a fantasy of America at odds with the economic reality facing millions of Americans. If things were good, the message of “things are great, vote for Republicans,” would resonate. But things aren’t great. Not even remotely.

The sole bipartisan moments during the State of the Union were the celebration of the Team USA hockey team and when Trump acknowledged the killing of podcaster Charlie Kirk and called for the end of political violence in America.

Trump spent much of the backhalf of his address blaming the Democrats for every issue facing the country, but did little to pitch a real legislative agenda.

An undocumented immigrant killed a person? It’s the fault of “open borders politicians.”

Health care costs going up? It’s the fault of Joe Biden and the Democrats.

A Ukrainian immigrant was tragically killed while riding public transportation? The Democrats put the knife in his hand.

At one point, Trump straight-up said, “These people are crazy. I’m telling you. They’re crazy,” when the Democrats didn’t stand during his transphobic remarks. A grand unifier, Trump is not.

Despite Trump speaking for nearly two hours, there was no cohesive vision on what Trump and the Republican Party want to do for the next three years. When it came to legislation, Trump really hammered home the SAVE America Act, which would put stringent restrictions on voting that could disenfranchise millions of Americans. He justified this by once again falsely claiming, “The cheating is rampant in our elections. It’s rampant,” despite all evidence pointing to the contrary.

He also called on Congress to pass the Stop Insider Trading Act, which would prevent members of Congress from using their legislative knowledge to profit from the stock market. This is all well and good, but it does nothing to put money in the average American’s pocket.

I’ve never been on the Trump train, so I can’t speak to how the State of the Union played to his base. As a regular American trying to make a dollar outta 15 cents, though, nothing that was said during Trump’s hour and 48-minute speech made me believe that the Republican Party remotely understands how bad the job market and cost-of-living crisis truly are for millions of Americans. If this is the approach Trump and the Republicans are going to take heading into the midterms, I can see why Democrats are bullish about their chances of retaking the Senate.

